Liverpool handed boost in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig: report

Liverpool have reportedly received a boost in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig during the next transfer window.
The Germany international has been in splendid form for Leipzig this term and he has contributed 27 goals and 12 assists from 36 games across all competitions.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to hold a ‘strong interest‘ in signing the 24-year-old but Leipzig chief recently stated that the forward has given no indication that he wants to leave the club.
Amidst this, Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones has said that Werner is ‘very likely’ to leave the Bundesliga outfit this year and the Reds remain his preferred destination.
Seems very likely that Timo Werner still leaves RB Leipzig this year – Liverpool seen as his No.1 landing spot.
— Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 16, 2020
Werner has openly stated his admiration for the Merseyside giants in the past. Earlier in February, he described Jurgen Klopp as the ‘best coach in the world‘ and added that his style of play would suit the Premier League side.
The German can play anywhere across the attack but he has largely featured in the centre-forward position since his move to Leipzig from hometown club Stuttgart in the summer of 2016.
Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are currently the undisputed front three in Klopp’s 4-3-3 setup and Werner may not have the assurance of regular playing time next term.
This could, however, change, should Klopp utilise a more attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation. Firmino could drop into the number 10 role in order for Werner to lead the line.
Werner currently has more than three years remaining on his Leipzig contract. A recent report from Kicker has claimed that Chelsea have entered the race to land his signature.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com