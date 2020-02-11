Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian opens up on West Ham United exit, reveals he had a three-year contract offer on the table

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Liverpool have established a 22-point lead at the top of the English Premier League table with 13 games left in the campaign.
Six more victories and the Reds will be crowned league champions for the first time in 30 years, and it’s safe to say goalkeeper Adrian arrived at the perfect time.
The Spaniard left West Ham United as a free agent last summer having made 150 appearances over six years at the London club.
Adrian was offered a new three-year deal by the Hammers, but he made up his mind to leave and is now on the verge of becoming a Premier League winner.
“I’d made a drastic decision not to stay any longer at West Ham, despite having a three-year contract offer on the table,” the 33-year-old told BBC.
“I hadn’t played a single game all season in the Premier League. I didn’t feel valued economically either, to be honest. It was tough for me.”
Lukasz Fabianski remains first-choice at West Ham, but an injury saw summer arrival and Adrian replacement Roberto Jimenez take charge for a while.
The Spaniard cost the Hammers some points and cost Manuel Pellegrini (former manager) and Mario Husillos (former sporting director) their jobs, and has since been shipped out on loan.
West Ham surely rue losing a great goalie like Adrian, but their loss is Liverpool’s gain.
He has since helped them to the Super Cup, featured in 14 games across all competitions and was a reliable cover when Alisson was out injured.