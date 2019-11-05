Liverpool vs Genk confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Genk on Tuesday aiming to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage in the Champions League.
With the Reds still to face Red Bull Salzburg and Napoli in their final games in Group E they can ill-afford any slip-ups at Anfield.
Liverpool were beaten by Napoli on matchday one, but two successive victories since then have put them a point behind the Serie A side with three games to play.
Jurgen Klopp’s side triumphed 4-1 in the reverse fixture and are big favourites to follow up on home soil.
Genk are currently eighth in the Belgian Pro League following their 2-0 defeat at Eupen on Saturday.
Liverpool head into the game on the back of a 2-1 league victory at Aston Villa and they are strongly fancied to record a comfortable win this evening.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Genk: Coucke, Maehle, De Norre, Lucumí, Cuesta, Heynen, Hrosovsky, Dewaest, Berge, Ito, Samatta.