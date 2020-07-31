Liverpool fans react with Peter Moore leaving and Billy Hogan set to be the club’s new CEO

Peter Moore is leaving Liverpool Football Club at the end of August, with Billy Hogan set to succeed him as the club’s new Chief Executive.

The American has been the Reds’ CEO for three years, helping them mastermind their recent domestic and continental successes, but the club chose not to renew his contract, with Hogan being promoted from managing director and chief commercial officer to Chief Executive.





Hogan has helped boost Liverpool’s commercial success of recent, playing a key role in bringing in a number of official partnerships, including the new Nike kit sponsorship.

Moore replaced Ian Ayre in 2017 and has been an inspired addition to the Anfield outfit.

He will remain with the Merseyside club till the end of next month to help Hogan with his transition, but the news of his potential exit hasn’t gone down well with some Liverpool fans, and here is how they reacted on Twitter when The Athletic’s James Pearce broke the news:

Contract not renewed. Decision taken to give Hogan greater responsibilities. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 31, 2020

Hogan will hope to do more than his predecessor, and it will be interesting to see if he can help take Liverpool to the next level.

The club are currently the fourth most valuable football brand on the planet behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, and the mission of the new CEO will be to overtake the trio.