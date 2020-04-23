Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Willian transfer link

23 April, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool
Willian

Liverpool fans taken to social networking site Twitter to react to latest rumours linking the club with a move for Chelsea winger Willian.

According to reports from Sports (h/t Sport Witness), Willian is in ‘favourable negotiations with Liverpool’.

The Brazilian winger is out of contract at the end of the season (June 30) and he prefers to stay in the Premier League. Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and the Brazilian could replace his fellow compatriot who could be departing for a top-six rival.

The report claims that Willian is currently ‘in negotiations’ over a transfer to Liverpool. The Reds would be looking to sign an attacking midfielder with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri most likely to depart.

Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Willian is a vastly experienced player who has made over 300 appearances for the club. He has been in good form this season as well, having scored seven goals and providing six assists.

Liverpool have a wealth of attacking options in Willian’s position but Klopp could still look to bolster that area ahead of next season. Willian, on a free transfer, would be a fantastic addition to the side.

