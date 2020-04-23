Liverpool fans react to Willian transfer link

Liverpool fans taken to social networking site Twitter to react to latest rumours linking the club with a move for Chelsea winger Willian.
According to reports from Sports (h/t Sport Witness), Willian is in ‘favourable negotiations with Liverpool’.
The Brazilian winger is out of contract at the end of the season (June 30) and he prefers to stay in the Premier League. Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and the Brazilian could replace his fellow compatriot who could be departing for a top-six rival.
The report claims that Willian is currently ‘in negotiations’ over a transfer to Liverpool. The Reds would be looking to sign an attacking midfielder with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri most likely to depart.
Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Would be a great signing to replace Shaq. Very smart.
— MoustacheHis (@MoustacheHis) April 23, 2020
On a free why not
— Babz (@BlckboyFly83) April 23, 2020
Would be a great addition to the squad on a free, great technical ability, experience and a winning mentality
— Hayden Jones (@HaydenJ60462339) April 23, 2020
Origi & Shaqiri – OUT
Werner & Willian – IN
That’s a big upgrade for Liverpool
— LFCharry (@001Haz) April 23, 2020
If he accepts back-up and less than 80k per week then I don't see why not.
— Yusuf (@NgogSZN) April 23, 2020
Perfect squad player with wonderful work rate, would be something like Jamie Milly, would do amazing job IMO
— ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@orhiftw) April 23, 2020
Immense, if it happens. Super quality and lots of Brazilian mates to link up with
— Batmart77 (@Batmart77) April 23, 2020
Willian is a vastly experienced player who has made over 300 appearances for the club. He has been in good form this season as well, having scored seven goals and providing six assists.
Liverpool have a wealth of attacking options in Willian’s position but Klopp could still look to bolster that area ahead of next season. Willian, on a free transfer, would be a fantastic addition to the side.