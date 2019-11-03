Liverpool fans react to Trent Alexander-Arnold display vs Aston Villa

Liverpool came from behind to seal all three points against Aston Villa in the Premier League clash at Villa Park on Saturday.
The Villans were superb during the game and took the lead in the first half through summer-signing Trezeguet who scored his first goal for the club.
Liverpool fought back brilliantly and created some really good chances. However, Villa’s defence was equally up to the task and it looked like Liverpool’s 10-month long unbeaten league record will come to an end.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s side dug deep to find the equaliser in the 87th minute through Andy Robertson, who headed home from a delicious cross from Sadio Mane.
The Liverpool forward scored the winner in the dying seconds of the match when he glanced a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Tom Heaton and into the far corner of the net.
Once again, Alexander-Arnold was superb during the game and Liverpool fans took to social networking site Twitter to praise him heavily.
Trent is the best right back in the world, don’t argue with me
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best RB in the world. Im not taking any alternatives!
Trent and Robertson with goal contributions to win that game. Undoubtedly the best in the world. In fact, no one comes close.
I’ve waited a long time to say this..but Trent is a generatonal talent. Hes the best RB in the world and just turned 21. What level will he be at 23? 26? 29? . Along with Mbappe is there a bigger kid talent in the world?
Andy Robertson and Trent Alexanda Arnold walks into every team on the planet….. FACT….. the distance they cover, the assists and crosses are world class and now they are adding goals ❤️YNWA
Character is abundance #LFC
Trent was unreal today
Stats:
The Liverpool right-back made three key passes, took three shots, three tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances during the game, according to whoscored.com.
The result means Liverpool maintain their six-point gap at the top with Manchester City who also came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton at the Etihad today.
The defeat leaves Villa in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.