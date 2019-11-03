Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Trent Alexander-Arnold display vs Aston Villa

Liverpool fans react to Trent Alexander-Arnold display vs Aston Villa

3 November, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Liverpool

Liverpool came from behind to seal all three points against Aston Villa in the Premier League clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Villans were superb during the game and took the lead in the first half through summer-signing Trezeguet who scored his first goal for the club.

Liverpool fought back brilliantly and created some really good chances. However, Villa’s defence was equally up to the task and it looked like Liverpool’s 10-month long unbeaten league record will come to an end.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side dug deep to find the equaliser in the 87th minute through Andy Robertson, who headed home from a delicious cross from Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool forward scored the winner in the dying seconds of the match when he glanced a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Tom Heaton and into the far corner of the net.

Once again, Alexander-Arnold was superb during the game and Liverpool fans took to social networking site Twitter to praise him heavily.

Stats:

The Liverpool right-back made three key passes, took three shots, three tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances during the game, according to whoscored.com.

The result means Liverpool maintain their six-point gap at the top with Manchester City who also came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton at the Etihad today.

The defeat leaves Villa in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.

