Liverpool fans react to transfer link about Jack Grealish

Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.

According to reports from The Mirror, Manchester clubs – Manchester United and Manchester City – could approach for Grealish in January.





Premier League champions, Liverpool, are also monitoring Grealish’s future.

Grealish, who was linked with a move to United during the summer, has been in outstanding form this season.

He has taken his game to a whole new level and made his debut for his country as well.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and provided six assists already for Villa in the Premier League, and penned a new five-year deal in September worth £130,000-a-week.

United refused to meet his £80m price tag during the summer. He is now valued at £100m, but the report claims that both the Manchester clubs are ready to test the water in January.

Liverpool are also showing interest in him, and many Reds fans have shared their opinion on the transfer rumour on Twitter:

contracts mean nothing but more money. andy carroll signed a new contract with newcastle and we signed him two months later — KingTAA👑 (@_PrimeTAA) December 22, 2020

I absolutely hated the thought of him last season. Mainly the diving antics. But. He's really a gem! Rejected United in Jan, signed new contract whilst villa were in relegation spots & Absolutely stepped up. Would be an INCREDIBLE player at LFC as the no 10 creator. No doubt. — Captain Fantastic (@Lallana_Pyjamas) December 22, 2020

Great player just a pity he spends most of his time on the floor and not on his feet! — Diogo Slotter (@uppo1976) December 22, 2020

Really good player but can’t see us paying more than £50m for him…. Villa would want closer to £75m — Mr_B_A (@MrB10A) December 22, 2020

Would absolutely go for him. Thiago Alcántara and Grealish in midfield will be cheat code. — Kene🌍 (@Its_Kene) December 22, 2020

Class player — . (@6timesladd) December 22, 2020

Just imagine if this happens 😭 — 𝐾𝑎𝑚𝑟𝑎𝑛. (@MKelahi) December 22, 2020

Grealish is a fantastic player and he would be a superb signing for the Reds.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Reds at all need him. They have a wealth of attacking midfield players in their squad, and unless they ship out either Mane or Salah, their chances of signing Grealish is less.

Liverpool’s priority in the upcoming window is to bolster their defence with both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out injured. They may also look to sign a central midfielder next summer if Gini Wijnaldum leaves the club.