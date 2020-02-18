Liverpool fans react to Todd Cantwell transfer link

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Norwich attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell.
According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein Liverpool have “intensified their interest” in landing Norwich City’s highly-rated young talent.
The 21-year-old has impressed heavily this season for the Canaries scoring six goals and providing two assists in the Premier League, and many Liverpool fans are excited with the latest transfer update.
Whatever Jurgen and Edward say I will follow
— Mas Owob (@Owobwashere) February 17, 2020
People crying at this not realising that he’d be a great young replacement for Lallana
— GIB (@Greenboc2) February 17, 2020
He's an average but I believe that Klopp would turn him into a beast.
— Magical Mo (@magicalmo_) February 17, 2020
@JoelGHau I’m VERY keen on this kid! Love his game!
— Dane Norton (@nothinlikeadane) February 17, 2020
Lewis, Buendia & Cantwell 👍👌
— RossAC1984 (@Ac1984Ross) February 17, 2020
Looked really good again… Bright future ahead👍
— LFC Forever🙌🙏✌🔴🤩 (@aritravo_auddy) February 17, 2020
Too similar to Curtis Jones/ Lallana in my opinion.!
— Jake (@JakeBestard_) February 17, 2020
Yes please
— Red_Man 🔥 (@femi_justin) February 17, 2020
Cantwell has played in all 26 games for Norwich in the Premier League and could be a good addition to the squad. He is energetic, very good with his passing and ideally should fit into Liverpool’s pressing and possession-based football.
Liverpool would be looking to bolster their attacking midfield areas in the summer, especially with Adam Lallana set to depart and the future of Xherdan Shaqiri uncertain.
Norwich are rock-bottom in the Premier League and are battling for survival. However, the Canaries are expected to demand a fee in the region of £30 million for the exciting attacking midfielder who has a contract at the club till 2022.