Liverpool fans react to Timo Werner’s performance against Mainz 05 as news of virtual meeting with Jurgen Klopp emerges

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner scored thrice in his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Mainz 05 this evening, and the Germany international further endeared himself to the Liverpool fans with his performance.

The 24-year-old has now scored 30 goals in 38 appearances for the Bundesliga side this term, keeping their title hopes alive, and it is clear to see why Jurgen Klopp wants him at Anfield.

According to Bundesliga expert Raphael Honigstein, the German tactician has held a virtual meeting with the Leipzig star in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will activate the £55 million option to buy him in his contract this summer.

The Reds fans would love to see Werner at Anfield this summer

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently reported that Werner’s wish is to join Liverpool this summer or remain with the Bundesliga club till next summer before revisiting the matter despite having spoken with Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona.

With three years left on his current contract, Werner has a different release clause that can be activated at the end of each of the next three summers and is available for £54 million this summer, £36 million in the summer of 2021 and £22 million in 2022.

Each clause is active from the start of each summer transfer window and expires on June 15 of every year, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move now or wait till next summer.