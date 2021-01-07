Liverpool fans react to their reported contract offer for David Alaba

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Austrian international will be a free agent at the end of this season and he is now free to speak with prospective new clubs regarding a summer transfer.





According to Italian journalist Romeo Agresti, the Premier League champions have now offered David Alaba a contract worth £9 million a season.

The Reds are competing with Spanish giants Real Madrid for the 28-year-old defender’s signature and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition and secure his services in the summer.

David Alaba is a world-class player who would be a superb addition to the Liverpool team and the transfer will be a major coup if Liverpool manage to pull it off.

The Austrian can play as a defensive midfielder, left-back and a centre back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Premier League champions.

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will be a free agent in the summer and if the Dutchman decides to move on, David Alaba could be his ideal ready-made replacement at the club.

The reported contract offered to the Austrian international would put him in line with the clubs highest earners and that would be quite fitting given his reputation in the game.

David Alaba is an experienced player who has won almost every trophy at club level with Bayern Munich and he would fit in well at a club like Liverpool.

Some of the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to react to the latest development regarding David Alaba and here is what they had to say.

That would put him in line with our biggest earners. Fitting for a player of his stature in the game. Undeniably world class, in multiple positions. Ready made Gini replacement as well as LB and CB cover. Would love us to get him. https://t.co/lbRZLCRN3C — The Two Footed Podcast (@TwoFootedPod) January 6, 2021

yep but Bayern will never let him go in Jan to a CL challenger. What a signing it would be for next season though… — Niklas ➐ (@byNiklas) January 6, 2021

Alaba would be such a steal. Like a tremendous steal. I would be fine without him if we got another CB anyway but Alaba. THAT is a power move. — Year of God’s grace (@Patrick_9_6) January 6, 2021

If we secure Alaba, we won’t be buying a CB this transfer window. I would be ok with that. — Tre-HENDO-us (@hayb81) January 6, 2021