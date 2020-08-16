Liverpool fans react to the latest update on Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have secured an agreement with the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

According to the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi, the Reds have agreed terms with the player over a four-year contract and the two clubs must finalise the deal now.





Apparently, Thiago has already found a house for himself and he has informed some of his teammates that he is moving to England.

Agreement between #Liverpool and #Alcantara. Liverpool and the player have reached an agreement over 4 years. The player even announced his departure to England to some of his teammates. Alcantara already found his house. Liverpool and #Bayern must finalize the deal. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 16, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can wrap up the signing once Bayern Munich are done with their Champions League campaign.

The Bavarians are in a great position to win the tournament and Thiago will be hoping to finish his German adventure with a major trophy.

The 29-year-old is a world-class player and he showed that against Barcelona and Chelsea recently. If he manages to stay fit, he could be a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side next season.

He would add the technique, vision and flair Liverpool need in their midfield right now. The Reds have too many workhorses in Milner, Wijnaldum and Henderson. They need players like Thiago who will add the craft to their play.

Naby Keita is a similar player but he has been unfortunate with injuries so far.

