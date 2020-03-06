Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino’s latest comments

Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino on a bargain deal from Austrian outfit Salzburg in the January transfer window, but he is yet to make a big impact for the Reds.
The 25-year-old insists that he is yet to find his feet at his new club, but is humble enough to admit that it is not an acceptable excuse when it comes to delivering for the team.
He told Liverpoolfc.com: “In the last three months there have been areas which I’m quite happy about. But personally I would love to contribute more to goals and assists – I’m feeling very hungry about that.
“I don’t really know how much I still need to learn. But day by day, I’m feeling that I understand his [Klopp’s] philosophies and I’m getting better.
“I have to show results. I think this is very important in order to win trust from the teammates and trust from the supporters. I think this is a very important thing that I have to achieve.”
Minamino has six appearances to his name for the Reds since he joined the club. He started against Chelsea in the recent 2-0 FA Cup defeat, and did a decent job.
Many Liverpool fans are impressed with his attitude, with some claiming that he will become good with time. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Liverpool fans:
Taki doesn’t have to explain himself at all. Done what’s been asked if him in a tricky number of games so far, often played out of his favoured position. He’ll continue to get better and better we all know that.
— VorsprungdurchJürgen ✋🏻☝🏻 (@happydobbin44) March 6, 2020
He can't do much when nobody passes him the bloody ball
His attitude is class though.
— hokkaido blues (@Remiferia) March 6, 2020
He’s brilliant, doesn’t get passed the ball enough
— Ali Keyhani (@_keyhani) March 6, 2020
I don't know why. But I strongly believe in this guy so much.. He has alot of treasures to offer
— Andyjnr Umaru (@AndyjnrUmaru) March 6, 2020
He's got big potential
— Todor Ivanov (@t_ivanov1) March 6, 2020
I think he has looked good so far.
— NaijaLFC 🏆🏆🏆 🏆🏆🏆 (@LFC_9ja) March 6, 2020
I love the boy very much.l think he will be a star in the future
— Kugem wong (@KugemW) March 6, 2020
He'd be far better suited playing as the creator in the midfield 3. He's a brilliant dribbler, creative, a goal threat, fast & his work rate great too! We need more creativity & penertation in midfield & he's the man to supply the front 3 & also join them in the area too
— RossAC1984 (@Ac1984Ross) March 6, 2020
Don't worrie minamino I'm sure you'll be worth the wait just get working hard
— Wayne (@Wayne27015225) March 6, 2020
Minamino played well against the Blues. He was asked to play as a false nine and the Japanese put in a real shift. He was lively during the game, and was very good with his link-up play.
Probably he needs a goal to give him an injection of belief. He is still adjusting to life in a new country and the physicality of English football may have come as a cultural shock to him.
Jurgen Klopp has always seen him as a player for the long-term rather than someone who will make an instant impact.