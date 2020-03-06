Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino’s latest comments

Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino’s latest comments

6 March, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool

Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino on a bargain deal from Austrian outfit Salzburg in the January transfer window, but he is yet to make a big impact for the Reds.

The 25-year-old insists that he is yet to find his feet at his new club, but is humble enough to admit that it is not an acceptable excuse when it comes to delivering for the team.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “In the last three months there have been areas which I’m quite happy about. But personally I would love to contribute more to goals and assists – I’m feeling very hungry about that.

“I don’t really know how much I still need to learn. But day by day, I’m feeling that I understand his [Klopp’s] philosophies and I’m getting better.

“I have to show results. I think this is very important in order to win trust from the teammates and trust from the supporters. I think this is a very important thing that I have to achieve.”

Minamino has six appearances to his name for the Reds since he joined the club. He started against Chelsea in the recent 2-0 FA Cup defeat, and did a decent job.

Many Liverpool fans are impressed with his attitude, with some claiming that he will become good with time. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Liverpool fans:

Minamino played well against the Blues. He was asked to play as a false nine and the Japanese put in a real shift. He was lively during the game, and was very good with his link-up play.

Probably he needs a goal to give him an injection of belief. He is still adjusting to life in a new country and the physicality of English football may have come as a cultural shock to him.

Jurgen Klopp has always seen him as a player for the long-term rather than someone who will make an instant impact.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com