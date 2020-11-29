Liverpool fans react to Takumi Minamino display vs Brighton

By
John Blake
-
Takumi Minamino

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, but they still went top of the Premier League table

Diogo Jota broke the deadlock in the second half with Mohamed Salah providing the assist. It was Jota’s ninth goal for the club since joining the Reds in the summer transfer window from Wolverhampton Wanderers.


Salah also had a goal disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee. Sadio Mane appeared to have sealed the game with a late header for Liverpool, but it was also ruled out by the VAR officials.

For Brighton, Pascal Gross scored a controversial injury-time penalty, after  Neal Maupay fired a first-half spot-kick wide.

While it wasn’t a top-level performance from the Reds, one player who has particularly disappointed was Takumi Minamino.

The 25-year-old – who made his first Premier League start of the season – failed to seize the opportunity and hardly offered anything substantial.

Many Liverpool fans weren’t impressed with his performance and took to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

What next for Minamino? 

Since joining the club in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg for a transfer fee of £7.2m, Minamino has taken time to settle in at Anfield.

After impressing in several cup games this season, many had expected him to play a prominent role in the side, with Liverpool being severely ravaged by injuries.

Minamino is a versatile attacking midfielder and has loads of potential. But it seems he is still struggling to adjust to the pace of the league.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, and Klopp needing to rotate his squad, Minamino is likely to get more game time. However, he needs to improve his level of performance, otherwise, Klopp needs to make a decision about sending him on loan in January.

There are also suggestions that Minamino needs to play regularly ahead of Divock Origi. This is really an interesting situation for him. The club has been very patient with him, and Klopp has showered praise on the player from time to time. But he needs to take his chances and play with more confidence.