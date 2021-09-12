Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions to Saul Niguez’s display for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Saul. However, the Spaniard decided to join Chelsea instead on a loan deal on the summer transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old, who is on £198k-per-week wages at Stamford Bridge, made his debut for the Blues against Villa on Saturday, but he failed to make an impact.

He took to Twitter after the game (or Instagram) to express his reaction:

Wasn’t the expected debut. Really happy with my first game & victory with the team 💪🏽🔵

Incredible to see Stamford Bridge full of Blues 💙 pic.twitter.com/nTK4CaPMy0 — Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) September 11, 2021

Thomas Tuchel decided to take him off at the break and brought Jorginho in. Romelu Lukaku scored twice while Matteo Kovacic added another as Chelsea won 3-0 against Villa.

Although it was just the first match for Saul, and he may end up becoming a cult hero at the London club, Liverpool fans were not impressed by him at all, with many suggesting the club had dodged a bullet.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Might have been a blessing in disguise missing out on Saul after today’s display… but nah let’s be fair, may take him a while to settle in. Disappointing not to replace Wijnaldum, but we should have every faith in Jones and Elliott to fill that void 💪 — LFC Posts (@LFCPosts) September 11, 2021

That Saul he could do 😂 poor debut no wonder Athletico want him gone, no luck with Spain involvement either, glad Liverpool didn’t make that mistake, Jude Bellingham will do us fine, #LFC #LiverpoolFC #thatsaulhecoulddo — adam blanchard (@adambla91607536) September 11, 2021

Werner, Saul and Fekir are good reasons why you don't sign anyhow. Klopp knew and yet these players haven't proven themselves at all in their current clubs. If Saul was so good why did Athletico let him leave on loan? Y'all got to use your heads before talking, jeez. — LFC Print 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇳🇬 (@OAP_LFC) September 11, 2021

Saul was dreadful,I'm glad we dodged a bullet by not signing Saul. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⭐⭐⭐LFC⭐⭐⭐🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AndyLfcRedman31) September 11, 2021

So who would you rather, Saul Niguez who was just totally useless on his Chelsea debut?? — Paul Groves (@GroverLFC7) September 11, 2021

Liverpool reportedly made an attempt to sign Saul this summer, but couldn’t agree a deal to sign him.

The Reds do have enough options in midfield, and in hindsight, it can be said that Saul’s addition would have hampered the progress of Harvey Elliot, although they are different types of players.

However, it will be unfair to judge a world-class player like him based on 45 minutes of action.

Read: Arsenal fans react to Ben White display vs Norwich City