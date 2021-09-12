Liverpool fans react to Saul Niguez display for Chelsea

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions to Saul Niguez’s display for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Saul. However, the Spaniard decided to join Chelsea instead on a loan deal on the summer transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old, who is on £198k-per-week wages at Stamford Bridge, made his debut for the Blues against Villa on Saturday, but he failed to make an impact.

He took to Twitter after the game (or Instagram) to express his reaction:

Thomas Tuchel decided to take him off at the break and brought Jorginho in. Romelu Lukaku scored twice while Matteo Kovacic added another as Chelsea won 3-0 against Villa.

Although it was just the first match for Saul, and he may end up becoming a cult hero at the London club, Liverpool fans were not impressed by him at all, with many suggesting the club had dodged a bullet.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Liverpool reportedly made an attempt to sign Saul this summer, but couldn’t agree a deal to sign him.

The Reds do have enough options in midfield, and in hindsight, it can be said that Saul’s addition would have hampered the progress of Harvey Elliot, although they are different types of players.

However, it will be unfair to judge a world-class player like him based on 45 minutes of action.

