Liverpool fans react to Sadio Mane’s goal vs Norwich

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Liverpool move one step closer to securing their first title in 30 years after beating Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sadio Mane came off the bench to score the winner in the 78th minute to earn Liverpool all three points. They have now taken a massive 25 points lead over Manchester City who have played a game less.
Liverpool FC have posted the footage of Mane’s goal on their official Twitter handle. It was a beautiful goal from Mane, and the assist from Jordan Henderson was equally sublime.
Many Liverpool fans have responded to the official post. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Build this guy a Statue
— abdel (@abdel_lowkey) February 15, 2020
Its high time @LFC raises Sadio Mane’s weekly wages. He has proven to be the best striker in the current Liverpool’s squad.
— Clichy Skillz 🇰🇪 (@Clichy_Skillz) February 15, 2020
The one thing i saw here was an incredible goal from Sadio Mane .. The pass from Hendo was ordinary , anyone could have passed that ..
Liverpool's best and most important players by a mile are the Africans ;
Saidio Mane and
Mohammed Salah ..
— Daniel okocha (@Danielokocha06) February 15, 2020
What a goal!!! super brilliant goal from Mane, #bestgoaloftheday #YNWA #LFC #EPL #PremierLeague
— Hary Alham Dahri (@alhamiery) February 15, 2020
#Henderson has literally transformed this season.
I actually feel bad for the hard times I used to say about him.
— James bradbury (@Jameswb247) February 15, 2020
What a pass from @JHenderson what a touch/take down and what a finish from super sub Sadio Mané 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
— Jon Farmer (@JonFarmer32) February 15, 2020
Hendo is my best captain in the world while Mane is world class… No doubt!
— Banwo Wole (@BanwoWholey) February 15, 2020
The Hendo pass was nothing special imo. It was all on Sadio and his brilliance to make that goal out of nowhere. #lfc
— Funcrusher+ (@HSThompson61) February 15, 2020
Norwich did well to keep Liverpool in check for a long period of time, but Mane’s strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The Senegal international, who missed the last two games through a hamstring injury, scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season as Liverpool remained unbeaten after 26 games.
The Reds are now unbeaten in 43 league games, and are closing in on Arsenal’s all-time record of 49 games.