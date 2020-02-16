Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Sadio Mane’s goal vs Norwich

16 February, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool

Liverpool move one step closer to securing their first title in 30 years after beating Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sadio Mane came off the bench to score the winner in the 78th minute to earn Liverpool all three points. They have now taken a massive 25 points lead over Manchester City who have played a game less.

Liverpool FC have posted the footage of Mane’s goal on their official Twitter handle. It was a beautiful goal from Mane, and the assist from Jordan Henderson was equally sublime.

Many Liverpool fans have responded to the official post. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Norwich did well to keep Liverpool in check for a long period of time, but Mane’s strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Senegal international, who missed the last two games through a hamstring injury, scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season as Liverpool remained unbeaten after 26 games.

The Reds are now unbeaten in 43 league games, and are closing in on Arsenal’s all-time record of 49 games.

