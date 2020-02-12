Liverpool fans react to reports that Mohamed Salah could miss start of next season because of the Olympics games

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could miss the start of next season if he features for Egypt at the Olympics games in the summer.
His country’s under-23s will be in Tokyo, Japan for the games scheduled to hold between 22nd July and on 8th August, and are keen to include the Reds star in their squad as teams are able to name three over-age players.
The 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off on the 8th of August, and the 27-year-old will also miss Liverpool’s pre-season preparation if he goes to the Olympics.
Salah’s agent has confirmed that no decision has been made yet, but with the Africa Cup of Nations moving back to the winter months for 2021 (9 January to 6 February) the winger is set to miss a few games mid-season, and his absence could deal a massive blow on Liverpool.
With the Egyptian forward also likely to be unavailable for the start of the next campaign, a couple of Reds fans reckon getting RP Leipzig forward Timo Werner during the summer transfer window to make up for those potential absences makes sense, and here is how some of them have reacted to his agent’s update on Twitter:
Salah is a key player for us. But if he wants to play for his country in the Olympics then good luck to him. We have to respect that and simply rotate. We’re going to have to have solutions anyways during AFCON so Klopp will have prepared players to replace him for certain games
— LFC Central (@LFCCentral1) February 12, 2020