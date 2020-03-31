Liverpool fans react to Ousmane Dembele transfer link

Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old was a huge star at Rennes, and after enjoying a fine campaign with Borussia Dortmund, he moved to Barcelona in 2017 for a reported fee of £135 million.
However, he has turned out to be a big disappointment for the Catalan club. He has picked up as many as 11 injuries since he joined the club, and it has hampered his progress. The exciting winger has managed just nine appearances this season, and Barcelona are ready to sell him.
Overall, he has scored 19 goals and provided 17 assists in 74 games for Barcelona, and has failed to live up to the expectations at Camp Nou.
According to Sport, Barcelona may consider offloading Dembele this summer, with Jurgen Klopp urging Liverpool to sign him for £81 million.
Liverpool are looking to bolster their attacking options in the summer, but spending so much on an injury-prone player doesn’t look a smart decision. Here are some of the selected tweets:
I would rather keep @JamesMilner for the next 10 years! He is more reliable than this guy!
— 🔴LiverpoolFC🔴 (@LFCmentality) March 29, 2020
Does he come with crutches?
— Bryan (@globberson) March 29, 2020
Don't we have enough injury prone players already ?
— ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFC_Karan) March 29, 2020
😂😂😂 Anyone believing this has not seen how LFC do business under FSG. This deal will NEVER happen.
— shay von meyer (@vdm1_) March 29, 2020
£80M for an injury prone player 🤦🏽♂️
— Owen Herrieven (@OzzyLFC8) March 29, 2020
Impossible. Injury prone and undisciplined off field. Impossible , no chance.
— Alberto Solís (@albsolrev) March 29, 2020
Waste of money, injury history and attitude a nightmare.
— Chimezie Okeke (@okekemezie1) March 29, 2020