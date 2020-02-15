Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to official team news update ahead of Norwich clash

15 February, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool, Norwich City

Liverpool will face Norwich at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will have the best record after 26 matches in the history of the top five European leagues should they beat Norwich today.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in 42 top-flight matches, which puts them level with Nottingham Forest on the all-time list (1977-78) and just seven matches behind Arsenal’s record of 49 games (2003-04).

Liverpool have posted their team news ahead of the game on their official Twitter handle.

The Reds have announced that they have no fresh injury concerns and are boosted by the returns of Sadio Mane and James Milner.

Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and they are happy to see Mane back in contention for selection. There are others who are making a point that Liverpool should move for Manchester City’s top players following their ban from European competitions.

Mane has missed Liverpool’s last two games, while Milner hasn’t played since getting injured in the FA Cup victory over Everton in January.

This has been an incredible season for the champions-elect Liverpool who have earned 100 points from the last 102 points available to them in the Premier League, winning 33 of their last 34 matches.

