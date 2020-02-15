Liverpool fans react to official team news update ahead of Norwich clash

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Liverpool will face Norwich at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Reds will have the best record after 26 matches in the history of the top five European leagues should they beat Norwich today.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in 42 top-flight matches, which puts them level with Nottingham Forest on the all-time list (1977-78) and just seven matches behind Arsenal’s record of 49 games (2003-04).
Liverpool have posted their team news ahead of the game on their official Twitter handle.
The Reds have announced that they have no fresh injury concerns and are boosted by the returns of Sadio Mane and James Milner.
Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and they are happy to see Mane back in contention for selection. There are others who are making a point that Liverpool should move for Manchester City’s top players following their ban from European competitions.
Mane masterclass incoming. 🔴
— Inder (@inderghandial) February 15, 2020
Mane just found out about Man City.
— Jonas Pihlgren (@bluffdoktorn) February 15, 2020
Can’t wait to see this very soon pic.twitter.com/exzYFeypmw
— LFC YNWA (@LukeTrainer28) February 15, 2020
Lets get the +3 tonight..Sadio is back🔥
— NESH (@NESH67025923) February 15, 2020
Announce De Bruyne
— Edwien Gusmantara (@edwienn) February 15, 2020
Hope takumi minamino will PLAY..a foregone conclusion win. UCL we are prepared relentlessly attacking https://t.co/apnbTkcs1F.thus they will play banks of 5!
— Cris吕ルデジュンnihonYNWA (@crislooYNWA) February 15, 2020
We need 3 points tonight
— Hexy (@Hexy_Don) February 15, 2020
Mane has missed Liverpool’s last two games, while Milner hasn’t played since getting injured in the FA Cup victory over Everton in January.
This has been an incredible season for the champions-elect Liverpool who have earned 100 points from the last 102 points available to them in the Premier League, winning 33 of their last 34 matches.