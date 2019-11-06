Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita display vs Genk

Champions League holders Liverpool moved to the top of Group E after beating Belgian side Genk 2-1 on Tuesday night at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s side lost against Napoli in the opening match of the competition. Since then, the Reds have picked up three straight wins to move towards the knockout stages.
Georginio Wijnaldum scored from close range after Sebastian Dewaest made a mess of clearing James Milner’s low cross to give Liverpool the lead inside 15 minutes.
Liverpool’s defensive problems this season once again were exposed when Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta powerfully headed in the equaliser at the near post before the break.
However, the Reds once again found a way to win with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring a fantastic goal after being teed up by Mohamed Salah.
Many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their reaction on Naby Keita’s performance. The 24-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this season, started the game and produced a solid performance.
🇬🇳 Naby Keïta vs KRC Genk:
➡️ 71 Passes made
✅ 94.4% Passing accuracy
🔑 1 Key pass
💡 1 Big chance created
💦 3 Dribbles completed
👟 3 Tackles
😎 Naby with another great display. pic.twitter.com/hPlcu49geV
— African Insider (@African_Insider) November 5, 2019
Game died as soon as Keïta and Ox came off, the energy they bring to this team is just so evident.
Perhaps the fact they both came off together with 15 minutes to go suggests that one of them could start on Sunday
— Josh (@KloppStyle) November 5, 2019
Also thought Naby Keita was nice and tidy tonight without being spectacular. If people could just enjoy his performances for what they are rather than waxing lyrical when he’s just fine or calling him shit when he’s not AMAZING then we’d soon get on with just enjoying him.
— And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) November 5, 2019
Naby Keita vs Genk:
• 94% Passing accuracy
• 1/1 Long pass
• 1 Key pass
• 1 Big chance created
• 3/4 Dribbles succeeded
• 6/10 Ground Duels won
• 3 Tackles
• 7 possession lost (lowest amount starting)
Brilliant performance. One of our best players on the pitch. 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/B1NLh7EMa5
— Sam (@SamueILFC) November 5, 2019
Both Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain missed a large chunk of action last season, and they are expected to play a big role for Liverpool this season.
Keita is a fantastic player who adds energy and dynamism in the middle of the park. He brings a lot of quality to the side, and although he is yet to regain his full sharpness, the Guinea midfielder is still capable of producing solid performances like this.