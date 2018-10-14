Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Memphis Depay display vs Germany

Liverpool fans react to Memphis Depay display vs Germany

14 October, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool


Memphis Depay failed to make an impact in the Premier League during his time with Manchester United. The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven, but after a two-year stay, he was offloaded to Lyon where he has rediscovered his mojo.

The winger put in a stunning display as Netherlands thrashed Germany 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday evening.

Depay scored one and caused Joachim Low’s side problems all evening. He was simply the star of the match and many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to discuss whether the club can sign him.

The Reds already have a strong attacking set up under Jurgen Klopp and adding Depay to that list will only make them even better. In fact, it is hard to imagine the kind of bench strength Klopp will have with the Dutch winger in the side.

However, Depay joining Liverpool may not go well among the Red Devil fans. Liverpool fans won’t mind though as long as he is adding value to the side.

Tottenham should make a move for Nikola Milenkovic - would be a terrific signing

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87