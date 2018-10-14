Liverpool fans react to Memphis Depay display vs Germany

Memphis Depay failed to make an impact in the Premier League during his time with Manchester United. The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven, but after a two-year stay, he was offloaded to Lyon where he has rediscovered his mojo.
The winger put in a stunning display as Netherlands thrashed Germany 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday evening.
Depay scored one and caused Joachim Low’s side problems all evening. He was simply the star of the match and many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to discuss whether the club can sign him.
Bring Depay back to the Premier League pls. @LFC https://t.co/ekOYkGrl31
— Sai (@TheEngancheRole) October 13, 2018
Wouldn’t mind Depay @LFC #justsaying
— Josh (@Josh_LFC4life) October 13, 2018
I wouldn’t mind depay joining @LFC due to the fact he’s improved his game massively since his stint at utd but what would happen with sturridge since depay has been playing as a striker would we play depay on the wing or play him centrally as number 10 or play him as back up st
— DunnoM8 (@DUNNOM8Y) October 14, 2018
Depay has the untapped ability. He doesn’t have the attitude to be a part of #LFC right now.
There’s not very many characters in our squad if any that have a tarnished or aggressive background. We’re rarely in the news for off the field issues these days.
— 💥ThePartisanKopite💥 (@PartisanKopite) October 13, 2018
Get depay to LFC!
— Peter P (@peter_panayiLFC) October 14, 2018
Sign Depay, niceone @LFC
— Liverpool FC Talk (@LiverpoolTalk01) October 13, 2018
Memphis Depay at @LFC all day long………..
— Lenny Clarke (@lennyc81) October 13, 2018
The Reds already have a strong attacking set up under Jurgen Klopp and adding Depay to that list will only make them even better. In fact, it is hard to imagine the kind of bench strength Klopp will have with the Dutch winger in the side.
However, Depay joining Liverpool may not go well among the Red Devil fans. Liverpool fans won’t mind though as long as he is adding value to the side.