Liverpool fans react to Loris Karius transfer update

According to James Pearce of the Athletic, Loris Karius is set to return to Liverpool this summer.
The 26-year-old joined Liverpool in 2016 for a fee in the region of £4.7 million, and has been out on loan at Besiktas.
The report claims that the Turkish club are unwilling to buy the German goalkeeper for £7.25 million following his turbulent loan spell.
Liverpool are ‘open to offers’ for the former Mainz goalkeeper.
Pearce wrote for The Athletic: “Liverpool banked a £2.25 million fee for an initial two-year loan with the club confirming at the time that there was an obligation to buy him for a further £7.25 million if certain performance criteria were met related to appearances and European qualification.”
Many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction.
First choice Alisson has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers at Liverpool, while Adrian is expected to continue as his deputy next season.
The former West Ham keeper has done a very good job as a second choice-keeper, and Liverpool are likely to retain his services. Caoimhin Kelleher, the third-choice young Irish goalkeeper, could be sent out on loan next season.
Karius, whose blunders in the 2018 Champions League final gifted Real Madrid two goals, has a contract at Anfield till 2022, but it is really difficult to see him playing again for the Reds.