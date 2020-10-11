Liverpool fans react to links with Jack Butland

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

With Alisson injured for the next few weeks, Liverpool need to bring in a quality keeper to deputize in the Brazilian’s absence.





Adrian’s catastrophic performance against Aston Villa has forced Liverpool to dip into the transfer market once again and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can agree on a deal for the 27 year old before the transfer window closes.

According to Mirror, there have been negotiations between Liverpool and Stoke and Butland could be involved against Everton in Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Stoke City keeper used to be rated very highly in England but his form has regressed over the years and he is no longer the talent he used to be.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can help him regain his form and confidence if he moves to Anfield this summer.

There is no doubt that he has the potential to be a useful player for Liverpool but he might not be an instant upgrade on Adrian judging by his recent performances.

Here is what the Liverpool fans had to say about the links with Jack Butland.

Been average in the Championship. Tim Krul is someone I think we should sign but if Butland proves me wrong then fair play — Steve🎃 (@Steve_LFC19) October 10, 2020

If he can get back to the way he was a couple of years ago then great!! Hasn’t worked out at Stoke and Klopp hS signed players like this in the past that you’d say not for us and have turned out top draw signings — Danny O’Brien (@danny_ob04) October 11, 2020

he’s an underrated keeper, would be a quality signing for us personally, but if he could go to a mid table prem club where he plays every week you’ll see his potential — Corey Hulme (@CozHulme) October 11, 2020

Butland used to be decent but his confidence has been in the gutter for years, should have moved on when he had the chance years ago. Moving to #LFC might actually be a boost for him and could see him improve….. maybe — Mike (@superthing) October 10, 2020

Not the best keeper but decent back up and we would have the best English keeper on Merseyside — sam (@samdougs) October 11, 2020