Liverpool fans react to links with Jack Butland

Sai
Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

With Alisson injured for the next few weeks, Liverpool need to bring in a quality keeper to deputize in the Brazilian’s absence.


Adrian’s catastrophic performance against Aston Villa has forced Liverpool to dip into the transfer market once again and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can agree on a deal for the 27 year old before the transfer window closes.

According to Mirror, there have been negotiations between Liverpool and Stoke and Butland could be involved against Everton in Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Stoke City keeper used to be rated very highly in England but his form has regressed over the years and he is no longer the talent he used to be.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can help him regain his form and confidence if he moves to Anfield this summer.

There is no doubt that he has the potential to be a useful player for Liverpool but he might not be an instant upgrade on Adrian judging by his recent performances.

Here is what the Liverpool fans had to say about the links with Jack Butland.