Liverpool fans react to Leroy Sane’s Manchester City exit

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will play for Bayern Munich next season.

As per Guardian, the two clubs have agreed on a deal worth around €60m with add-ons.





Sane has had a season filled with injuries and he will be hoping to return strongly next year. It will be interesting to see how he performs with the German champions.

The Manchester winger is a world-class talent who could be the ideal long-term replacement for Ribery next season. Bayern have already replaced Robben with Gnabry.

Robben and Ribery were key to Bayern’s style of play and the German club have done well to replace their former players with a couple of outstanding talents.

Manchester City have two quality wingers in Sterling and Mahrez but they will have to bring in a top player to replace Sane properly. Otherwise, it could prove to be damaging for them next season.

Meanwhile, Sane’s exit has delighted Liverpool fans. The German winger has produced several quality displays against the Reds in the recent past and the Liverpool fans are glad to have seen the back of him now.

Some of the Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sane’s exit.

Glad we don’t have to play Sane again — Hij* (@HijGF) June 30, 2020

Bye Bye Leroy Sane the Liverpool Killer. The evil you’ve done is enough — CHAMPION OF ENGLAND (@fernante_mote) June 30, 2020

As a Liverpool fan, let me be the first to say that I am thrilled by the news of Manchester City selling Leroy Sane. He’s going to tear it up at Bayern Munich. — NY Yankees Apologist (@YankeeApologist) June 30, 2020

Leroy Sane to Bayern done. It means advantage LIVERPOOL against City at Etihad😉 #LFC #YNWA — FantasticFirmino9* (@MPBFirmino9) June 30, 2020

Who’s gonna be Liverpool’s new boogeyman now that Sané’s gone? — Noor Patterson (@NoorPatty) June 30, 2020