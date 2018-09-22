Liverpool fans react to Lazar Markovic’s U23 display

Lazar Markovic was in action for the Liverpool Under23 side on Friday and the Reds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction.
The 24-year-old joined the Reds from Benfica for around £20 million in 2014, but he has failed to live up the expectations at Anfield.
He has spent loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City, and Anderlecht in between and it remains a mystery how he still continues to play for the club.
Markovic has been a disastrous signing for the Reds. The out-of-favour winger has been demoted from the first team’s facilities at Melwood to the academy facilities at Kirkby, which shows he doesn’t feature in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.
He was included in Liverpool’s U23 game against the Arsenal counterparts on Friday and his performance was so poor that it left Liverpool fans wondering about his desire to play for the club.
Markovic played 78 minutes against the Premier League 2 champions, and he was really disappointing. Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans on Twitter:
Lazar Markovic has to be the worst signing in LFC history
— Maradona 86 (@BenjaminKasani) September 21, 2018
Lazar Markovic looks old. 😔
— R. Mashesha (@whoisMKay) September 21, 2018
What’s the point of Markovic playing tonight? It’s stopping another youngster if gaining experience. Lazar has had his chance! Rip his contract up I say. #LFC
— mickey1more (@mickey1more) September 21, 2018
Markovic. Utter and complete embarrassment. Stealing a living. 😡
— Stephen Aintree (@StephenAintree) September 21, 2018
U23s very poor 2-0 down 26 mins v Arsenal away can’t see why markovic is playing not showing the desire at all.
— Andyk65 (@Ak65Andy) September 21, 2018