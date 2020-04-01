Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool fans react to Layvin Kurzawa transfer link

Liverpool fans react to Layvin Kurzawa transfer link

1 April, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours
Layvin Kurzawa

Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Layvin Kurzawa.

According to reports from Sport, Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Barcelona in the race to sign the Paris Saint-Germain defender.

The 27-year-old has entered the final three months of his contract at PSG. He has made 23 appearances for the French giants this season, and has managed over 120 appearances since he made his move for Monaco.

Liverpool have Andrew Robertson as their first-choice left-back. The Scottish defender is arguably one of the best left-backs in the country, but the Reds do need a solid back-up.

The versatile James Milner has played in that position when Robertson is unavailable, but Jurgen Klopp could be looking to bring in another good player.

Kurzawa would be a decent signing for the Reds given his age, quality, and experience. But most importantly, he would join on a free transfer. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Liverpool fans:

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com