Liverpool fans react to latest transfer development on Xherdan Shaqiri

By
Saikat
-
Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool bowed out of the Carabao Cup yesterday after losing to Arsenal on penalties at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side created some very good chances during the game but it stayed 0-0 after 90 minutes. In the penalty shoot out, Arsenal edged Liverpool 5-4 to progress to the fourth round of the competition.


Many Liverpool fans were left bemused that Klopp didn’t include Xherdan Shaqiri in the line-up, as many expected him to feature.

The Reds boss said after the match he was fit and there was no disciplinary issue either, which fuelled the speculation that he could leave the club.

According to Neil Jones of Goal.com, the Swiss attacking midfielder was omitted due to transfer interest from at least two clubs. As a result, Liverpool didn’t want to take any risk with him. 

Many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to react to the transfer update, with many suggesting that Shaqiri should stay at the club.

Shaqiri, who joined Liverpool in 2018, has managed 42 games in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

The Swiss international is a top-class player, but he has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool are reportedly hoping to raise around £50m from the sales of some of the fringe players, and it seems Shaqiri could be heading out of the club’s exit door before the window closes.