Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson latest update

Many Liverpool fans are thrilled after hearing the latest update on skipper Jordan Henderson.
According to James Pearce of the Athletic, the Reds skipper will be back in full training on Monday at Melwood.
The news has come as a huge relief for the Liverpool fans who are desperate to see their skipper back in action. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Reds fans:
god i’ve never been happier to see a tweet
Please and please don't rush him. Pls 🔴
This day keeps getting better and better
Best news in 2020
Thank! Christ!
If we beat atletico now because of him I’ll get his name tattooed on me
Outstanding news.
The Reds skipper picked up a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg in Spain last month.
The 29-year-old hasn’t played for Liverpool since, and the club need their inspirational midfielder back as they will take on Atletico in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 next week.
Liverpool have missed Henderson badly as they lost against Watford and Chelsea prior to their win against Bournemouth.
The Reds won 2-1 against Bournemouth in the Premiership on Saturday with goals coming from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the first half.
Liverpool midfield have looked fragile in the absence of Henderson, with Fabinho still looking rusty while Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t been at their imperious best.
Klopp is also confident that Andy Robertson will be available for the meeting with Atletico on Wednesday after he missed the victory over the Cherries as a precaution.