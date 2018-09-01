Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson display vs Leicester City

Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson display vs Leicester City

1 September, 2018


Liverpool secured their fourth win in a row in the Premier League after winning 2-1 against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put the Reds 2-0 ahead at the break.

However, a sloppy second half-performance that saw Alisson, the hugely expensive summer signing from Roma, making a goalkeeping blunder brought Leicester back into the game.

It wasn’t a spectacular performance from Liverpool, and there were so many average performances.

However, one player who failed to impress most was skipper Jordan Henderson.

The England midfielder, who is on £100k-per-week wages at Anfield, was given the start ahead of Naby Keita, and it was an average performance from him.

He produced very little going forward and Liverpool lacked the dominance in the midfield with him around.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to Henderson’s performance, and many of them weren’t impressed at all.

Henderson is a very good player, but his position in the first team is under threat especially with Keita performing so well.

