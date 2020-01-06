Blog Teams Everton Liverpool fans react to Joe Gomez display vs Everton

6 January, 2020 Everton, Liverpool

Liverpool progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the side that won 2-0 against Sheffield United in their previous Premier League game. He fielded a team full of youngsters and it turned out to be a masterstroke, despite losing James Milner early in the game through injury.

Curtis Jones grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a stunning curling 25-yard drive in the second half.

Everton created a few very good chances in the first half. However, the Liverpool defence stayed resolute and kept yet another clean sheet. Joe Gomez once again was brilliant for the Reds, and many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to praise his performance.

The 22-year-old was struggling to get games at the start of the season, with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren starting ahead of him alongside Virgil van Dijk.

However, injuries to both Matip and Lovren opened the door for Gomez to start regularly, and he hasn’t looked back since. He has grown into confidence with every game and showed great leadership skills at the back against the Toffees.

