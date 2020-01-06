Liverpool fans react to Joe Gomez display vs Everton

Liverpool progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the side that won 2-0 against Sheffield United in their previous Premier League game. He fielded a team full of youngsters and it turned out to be a masterstroke, despite losing James Milner early in the game through injury.
Curtis Jones grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a stunning curling 25-yard drive in the second half.
Everton created a few very good chances in the first half. However, the Liverpool defence stayed resolute and kept yet another clean sheet. Joe Gomez once again was brilliant for the Reds, and many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to praise his performance.
I gotta say. Joe Gomez been a Colossus. With and without Van Dijk. And that’s some feat. #LFC
— BOOM BOOM BHOLENATH (@Appatakker) January 6, 2020
The kids were incredible last night. Don’t forget the senior players who led them on the field. Adrian – superb saves. Gomez – brick wall. Lallana – the kapitan! Lord Origi – nice assist for Jones. Debut for Takumi Minamino 🤜🤙🙌 #LFC
— WanSchmit (@SchmitWan) January 6, 2020
Joe Gomez confirmed tonight that he is England’s best defender. Marshalled a defence composing of inexperienced young players who’d never played with each other before, to a clean sheet against a full strength Everton in a FA Cup Merseyside derby win. #LFC
— tdyerwestfield #GTTO (@DyerThomas) January 5, 2020
Imagine being @curtisjr_10 right now, what a day for the lad, that’s what it’s all about, what a sport, that goal just gets better and better each time I watch it, unstoppable, brilliant by every one of them, I though Lallana and Gomez in particular were phenomenal #FACup #LFC ⚽️
— Kevin McLaughlin (@MrKevMac) January 5, 2020
One of my favourite wins this season. Loved every minute of that second half.
Side note to Gomez, he gave a real leaders performance at the back, Virgil Van Dijk esc, but he’s actually younger than Phillips!!#LFCEVE #lfc #ynwa #jones #gomez #Klopp
— lfc1987 ynwa (@anfieldnights87) January 5, 2020
Is Joe Gomez one of our best ever bargains? £3.5m? #LFC
— Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 5, 2020
The 22-year-old was struggling to get games at the start of the season, with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren starting ahead of him alongside Virgil van Dijk.
However, injuries to both Matip and Lovren opened the door for Gomez to start regularly, and he hasn’t looked back since. He has grown into confidence with every game and showed great leadership skills at the back against the Toffees.