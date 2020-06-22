Liverpool fans react to James Pearce’s tweet on Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren

Liverpool managed a 0-0 draw against derby rivals Everton in the Premier League clash on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Taking the field again after 106 days of absence, the Reds looked rusty and failed to hit their best form. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side did enough to salvage a draw and now need just five points to win the Premier League title.


Although Liverpool enjoyed a lion share of possession, they weren’t effective going forward and didn’t create enough clear-cut chances.

In fact, it was the home side who came close to breaking the deadlock. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range flick was kept out by Alisson before Tom Davies’ shot from the loose ball struck the post.

Many Liverpool fans were unimpressed with the performance of Dejan Lovren who came in for Joel Matip in the 73rd minute.

James Pearce tweeted that Lovren was ‘all over the place’, and it was Alisson who came to the rescue again. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Liverpool fans:

The 30-year-old has a contract at the club till 2021, and it remains to be seen whether he stays on beyond the summer.

Liverpool could be looking to sign a new defender in the summer transfer window, and in that case, Lovren could be sold.

Back in May, it was reported that Serie A giants AS Roma were looking to sign Lovren.