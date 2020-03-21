Liverpool fans react to Jack Grealish transfer link

Many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from Italian publication, Calciomercato, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Grealish who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp will be looking to make some additions to his star-studded squad in the summer, and bolstering the attacking midfield area could be one of his top priorities. With Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri likely to depart, and Naby Keita failing to cement his position in the side, new additions are required in that position.
Grealish has been a standout player for Dean Smith’s side this season and is almost to leave the club if Villa fail to remain in the Premier League.
Even if they avoid relegation, it will be very hard for them to keep hold of the star player who has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Villa this season. Manchester United are reportedly planning to submit a £60m bid for him in the summer.
Some Liverpool fans feel that Grealish would be a very good signing for the club as he has proven his quality by playing for a struggling side like Aston Villa. There are others who are against the idea, as they feel there are better and cheaper options elsewhere. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Not good enough by a long shot
— nick beech (@nbeech1974) March 20, 2020
I would gladly take him and sell Naby. Naby has definitely been a let down.
— Magwitch (@beefandchips) March 20, 2020
He’d have to pull his socks up
— Ben Allen (@bentr25) March 20, 2020
I like him but not sure he's a Klopp type player.
— Bryan Werbinski (@Bryski_d) March 20, 2020
I would sign him , great player in a average team and still shines .
— Dave (@Dave27635918) March 20, 2020
I’d take him, yeah. Be a good signing.
— Tom (@IamTomOB) March 20, 2020
Without doubt. Would cost less than someone like Maddison but do a much better job. He shines in a poor team and oozes quality. We would regret not picking him up
— Jono (@Jono88Jono) March 20, 2020