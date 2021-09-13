Liverpool fans react to Harvey Elliott injury vs Leeds

Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the club provided the latest update on the injury sustained by Harvey Elliott against Leeds United. 

Elliott, who started the match against Leeds at Elland Road, suffered a horrific injury in the second half, following an untimely tackle from Pascal Struijk.

The 18-year-old has impressed heavily this season, and he is now set to be absent for a while. Everyone associated with the club (players and fans from rivals clubs as well) has wished him a speedy recovery.

Elliott was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he was in severe pain and that he had dislocated his ankle as well.

Liverpool released an official statement yesterday where the club confirmed that Elliott has been discharged from the hospital. He will undergo surgery on his ankle.

This is how Liverpool fans have reacted on Twitter:

SportsLens View 

The injury will be a crushing blow to the young lad who was looking so comfortable in the Premier League. He has shown immense maturity and Klopp has described him as a “top player.”

While Liverpool have enough depth in midfield to cope with Elliott’s absence, the news certainly has rocked the club given the youngster’s impressive start to the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made a solid start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. They are unbeaten in the league so far, picking up three wins and a draw.

Liverpool won 3-0 against Leeds at Elland Road yesterday, with goals coming from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane.

However, the joyous mood has been completely overshadowed by Elliot’s severe injury.

