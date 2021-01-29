Liverpool fans react to Fabinho injury blow

Liverpool are going through an injury crisis at the back of the season and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was ruled out of last night’s game with a muscle injury.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been operating as a centre-back ever since the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.


Fabinho has been one of the best defenders at the club this season and his absence could be a major setback for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

The Liverpool manager has confirmed that it is a minor issue and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian can return to action in the next game.

The Reds are already without their two first choice centre backs, with Joel Matip picking up a serious ankle ligament injury last night against Tottenham.

It is imperative that Fabinho returns to action as soon as possible or it could derail Liverpool’s season.

The Reds are now fielding central midfielders as makeshift centre-backs and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the owners are willing to back him in the market before the window closes.

The victory over Tottenham took Liverpool to within four points of league leaders Manchester City, leaving the Reds with a lot to play for this season.

They will need some luck with injuries in order to end the campaign on a high.

