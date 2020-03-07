Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Fabinho display vs Bournemouth

Liverpool fans react to Fabinho display vs Bournemouth

7 March, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool

Liverpool returned to winning ways after beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds, who lost their previous two games against Watford and Chelsea respectively, have now won 22 consecutive league games at Anfield, and have set a new top-flight record.

It wasn’t a very convincing performance from the Reds once again but they did just enough to secure all three points. Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fabinho against the Cherries.

The 26-year-old was outstanding in the first half of the season, but has struggled badly since returning from a long injury lay-off. He looked rusty in recent matches, and produced yet another ordinary performance against Bournemouth as well.

The Brazilian is clearly lacking in pace, drive and energy, and many fans are unimpressed with his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

According to Whoscored.com, Fabinho made 62 passes with 91.9% passing accuracy, made one interception and two clearances, during the game.

The Reds will take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next week.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com