Liverpool fans react to Fabinho display vs Bournemouth

Liverpool returned to winning ways after beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.
The Reds, who lost their previous two games against Watford and Chelsea respectively, have now won 22 consecutive league games at Anfield, and have set a new top-flight record.
It wasn’t a very convincing performance from the Reds once again but they did just enough to secure all three points. Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fabinho against the Cherries.
The 26-year-old was outstanding in the first half of the season, but has struggled badly since returning from a long injury lay-off. He looked rusty in recent matches, and produced yet another ordinary performance against Bournemouth as well.
The Brazilian is clearly lacking in pace, drive and energy, and many fans are unimpressed with his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Even the ref runs faster than Fabinho 😂 #LFC #LIVBOU
— Abdulaziz 🔴🏆6️⃣ (@a_elsouri) March 7, 2020
Fabinho has been awful since he came back from injury. Isn’t with it at all #lfc
— Fergggg⚽️ (@LiamFergusonLFC) March 7, 2020
Fabinho needs to be dropped for a few games! Hes nowhere near the pace and what he was….no cover for the backline at all! Different gravy when hes on form! #LFC
— Luke McNaughton (@LukeMcn01) March 7, 2020
Put Gini into the 6 and get Fab off for Minamino imo, fresh legs needed and Fabinho has not looked good at all. #LFC
— Joseph Burns (@Burns__63) March 7, 2020
Think Fabinho needs hooking to be honest. He’s some player but clearly still off the pace since mashing up his ankle. Get Hendo in there ASAP! #lfc
— Ben Rawson (@benjiraws) March 7, 2020
3 points job done. Some nerves out there. Fabinho is a worry..#LFC
— Chris (@WH33LZ1) March 7, 2020
Another fabinho poor display loading…kudos klopp #LFC#EPL
— Whizzy (@liverpoolforevr) March 7, 2020
Is it just me or someone else noticed how high Hendo raised the standard as our holding midfielder in the absence of Fabinho. Watching Fabinho in that role since his return hasn't been the same. Fabinho need to step up, do more & bring more energy to that role.#LFC #YNWA
— Matthew O. F. (@matt4dsaviour) March 7, 2020
According to Whoscored.com, Fabinho made 62 passes with 91.9% passing accuracy, made one interception and two clearances, during the game.
The Reds will take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next week.