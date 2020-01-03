Liverpool fans react to Emiliano Buendia transfer link

Liverpool are unlikely to delve into the transfer market in January having already signed Takumi Minamino on a bargain deal from RB Salzburg.
Minamino is an archetypal Klopp signing. The German boss is known for signing raw talents and nurturing them into superstars, and that is why fans are waiting with bated breath for what the versatile Japanese will bring to the table.
Likewise, a section of Liverpool fans on social media have been expressing their reactions after reports emerged recently that Norwich City’s winger Emiliano Buendia is being tracked by the Reds.
Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the winger’s progress ahead of a potential swoop, while his fellow teammate Jamal Lewis is also on the Reds’ radar.
The 23-year-old is a key player for the rock-bottom Canaries, having provided seven assists already. Operating mainly as a right-winger, he is very good at passing and dribbling. He has got bundles of energy and puts in a lot of defensive shifts during the game.
The Argentine has made over 30 tackles, and created more than 30 chances for his side. Largely underrated, he is performing at a level similar to that of Leicester City’s James Maddison.
Here are some of the best tweets from the Liverpool fans on Twitter:
Impressive. @LFC Your thoughts on Emiliano Buendía?🤔 #YNWA https://t.co/JtOqikF1hf
— M.C. Shifwoka (@MCShifwoka) January 2, 2020
Buendía is so underrated tbh. Him and Grealish i would love here at Liverpool https://t.co/921Td7dSIS
— Ricky|🇸🇪|19|Origi = GOAT|Respect the hustle| (@RickyRichLFC) January 2, 2020
Like that Buendia Jay. Very good player. Only De Bruyne has made more chances than him from midfield
— ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MarkoLFC1985) January 2, 2020
If reports are true Liverpool is tracking him. Ticks all the boxes for Klopp’s team. With Lallana and Shaq expected to leave in the summer, Buendia will be an astute signing like Minamino. Norwich are most likely to be relegated on current form. #LFC https://t.co/sQnMrxivQj
— 🅵🅸🆃🅱🅰 (@fitbaa) January 2, 2020
Yep Buendia is the business, hope we grab him in the summer when Lallana leaves #Lfc
— freddy starr (@freddystarr1) January 2, 2020