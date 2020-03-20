Liverpool fans react to Eduardo Camavinga transfer link

Many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window.
The Reds are likely to face competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur. The highly-rated young talent would cost in the region of £45.87 million.
The report claims that Barcelona are looking to sign a Yaya Toure-type midfielder and has earmarked the highly-rated Rennes youngster for that role.
The 17-year-old midfielder is more inclined towards playing in the Premier League, and it should come as a boost for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
While Liverpool have a solid midfield set up, and as such, Klopp won’t need an established star in that area. The club will try to provide more opportunities to Curtis Jones and Pedro Chirivella going forward, and that’s why investment in youth for a long-term vision looks like an exciting project.
It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to pay such a high transfer fee for a hitherto-unknown young talent, but he could prove to be a smart signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:
