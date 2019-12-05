Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Divock Origi display vs Everton

5 December, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Liverpool

Liverpool maintained their lead at the top with a ruthless attacking display against derby rivals Everton in the Premiership clash on Wednesday at Anfield.

The Reds won 5-2 against Marco Silva’s side and maintained a healthy eight-point gap at the top with Leicester City.

Keeping the busy schedule in mind, Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the side from the last game. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson were dropped to the bench, while Adrian replaced the suspended Alisson in goal.

Divock Origi scored twice, while Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane, and Gini Wijnuldum also found the net to make it a convincing win for the Reds. Mane was superb during the match, and the Senegal international could have easily bagged a hat-trick had he not spurned a couple of easy chances.

However, it was Origi who stole the show once again. The 24-year-old, who scored the dramatic 96th-minute winner in this same fixture last season, scored twice in the first half. His first goal was brilliant, and the second one was exquisite.

He controlled a long-ball from Dejan Lovren with a delicate first touch and lobbed it over Jordan Pickford with elan and grace. Many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their reaction on Origi’s display. Here are some of the selected tweets:

