Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool fans react to Bayern Munich’s interest in Roberto Firmino

Liverpool fans react to Bayern Munich’s interest in Roberto Firmino

11 February, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Many Liverpool fans mocked at the suggestion that Roberto Firmino could be lured away from Anfield with Euro giants Bayern Munich keen to secure his services.

According to reports from The Sun, Bayern Munich want Firmino to quit Liverpool this summer. The German giants are looking to rebuild their squad, and have earmarked Firmino as one of their top targets.

Boss Hans Flick believes the Brazilian is an ideal candidate to partner Robert Lewandowski who turns 32 this summer.

Bayern believe that Liverpool would be willing to offload one of the three front-men, the other two being Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as the Reds are preparing a move for Timo Werner.

The German giants are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with a £75 million bid. Many Liverpool fans believe that Bayern should at least double that amount for consideration.

Key for Liverpool 

Firmino is a massive player for Liverpool, and a vital cog in the machine at Anfield. He is a complete striker who plays an unselfish role alongside Salah and Mane, helping both of them to prosper.

The 28-year-old has a contract at Anfield till 2023, and Liverpool have no intention of selling him.

Having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for a reported fee of around £142 million, Liverpool should at least demand a similar type of fee for Firmino who is a Champions League winner, and is likely to win the Premier League title with the Reds at the end of the season.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Philippe Coutinho
Leeds United fans react as Brentford boss claims his side have more momentum than Marcelo Bielsa's side right now

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com