Liverpool fans react to Andy Robertson display vs Southampton

Liverpool earned a convincing 3-0 victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.
In the process, the Reds have won a seventh straight game in all competitions from the start of a season for the first time in 28 years.
Jurgen Klopp’s side scored three first-half goals and controlled the game in the second half to make sure they remain top of the Premier League table.
A peculiar own goal from Wesley Hoedt gave Liverpool the lead inside 10 minutes. Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah added to the tally to round up a superb first half for the home side.
It was a fantastic team performance once again, but one player who really impressed was left-back Andy Robertson.
The 24-year-old has been sensational for the Reds the end of last season. And he has been in tremendous form this season as well.
He has played in all the six Premier League games this season and has registered two assists as well.
Robertson took 118 touches during the match, made one tackle, two interceptions, and played out 96 passes against the Saints.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Liverpool fans on Twitter:
Andy Robertson has played 37 competitive games for LFC, which is almost one season and he hasn’t had a bad game yet. In the same time, Ben Mendy has only played 12 games.
There is no ‘best LB in the league’ debate. Mendy’s fantastic but Robbo really is something else.
— RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) September 23, 2018
I watched a lot of players closely today and Robertson is a super player. Gives nothing up, great engine, does not make mistakes or gets caught out of position , nice feet and touch and a heart of a lion.. also VVD is head and shoulders above anyone in the league ❤️YNWA
— The Liverpool Way ❤️YNWA🏆 (@EssexLFC1) September 22, 2018
Whatever the question is, Robertson has got the answer.
— Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) September 22, 2018
Wijnaldum Henderson Milner and Robertson were immense💪🏻❤ #LFC
— Nikhil Ajarekar (@nik_blgmIND) September 18, 2018
Andy Robertson was boss again, today.
His desire to fight for everything and anything is so pure, he’s completely intrinsically motivated by the looks of it.
— Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 15, 2018