Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react to Andy Robertson display vs Southampton

23 September, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Southampton


Liverpool earned a convincing 3-0 victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.

In the process, the Reds have won a seventh straight game in all competitions from the start of a season for the first time in 28 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored three first-half goals and controlled the game in the second half to make sure they remain top of the Premier League table.

A peculiar own goal from Wesley Hoedt gave Liverpool the lead inside 10 minutes. Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah added to the tally to round up a superb first half for the home side.

It was a fantastic team performance once again, but one player who really impressed was left-back Andy Robertson.

The 24-year-old has been sensational for the Reds the end of last season. And he has been in tremendous form this season as well.

He has played in all the six Premier League games this season and has registered two assists as well.

Robertson took 118 touches during the match, made one tackle, two interceptions, and played out 96 passes against the Saints.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Liverpool fans on Twitter:

