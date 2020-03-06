Liverpool fans react to Alisson Becker’s injury update

Liverpool have suffered a massive blow after Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the next few games due to a muscle injury.
The Liverpool goalkeeper has damaged a muscle in his hip during training.
Paul Joyce of The Times has relayed the news on Twitter, adding the Brazilian goalkeeper will definitely miss the Premier League game against Bournemouth and the big Championship clash against Atletico Madrid.
The Liverpool boss is not sure whether Alisson will be fit to play against Everton, but has revealed that the former AS Roma goalkeeper will be back after the international break.
Losing Alisson at this crucial stage of the season is a huge blow for the club, but Adrian has done exceedingly well in his absence.
In fact, Liverpool have won all the ten games in which he has played in the Premier League. However, the game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield will be very crucial, and Adrian will have to be at his best.
Klopp has also confirmed that skipper Jordan Henderson will miss the tie against the Cherries but the England midfielder could return to action in the Champions League.