Liverpool fans react as Wolves show interest in Divock Origi

Many Liverpool fans want the Reds to sign either Pedro Neto or Daniel Podence from Wolverhampton Wanderers as a swap deal for Divock Origi.

According to reports from The Athletic (covered earlier on Sportslens), Wolves retain a long-standing interest in Origi, and the Belgian is one of their potential January targets.





Wolves previously tried to sign Origi in 2018 in a £22m deal, but the Reds striker decided to stay put and fight for his place at Anfield.

However, having played just seven minutes of Premier League football, he has dropped down the pecking order behind Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino, and the Reds are ready to listen to offers for him.

Also, Origi’s best chances of regaining a place in the Belgium squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships is moving elsewhere where he is guaranteed regular football.

Wolves need to sign a striker this winter with Mexico international Raul Jimenez recovering after surgery on a fractured skull.