Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp reveals January transfer plans

By
John Blake
-
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said yesterday that the Reds are ‘unlikely’ to sign a new defender in the January transfer window.

Popular football pundit Jamie Carragher said last week that Liverpool could struggle to retain their Premiership title if they fail to sign a new centre-back.


Both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are long term absentees, while Joel Matip is injury prone.

Fabinho, a natural central defensive midfielder, has played at centre-back with great aplomb, while Klopp has kept faith in young academy talents like Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of top European centrebacks including Sergio Ramos, but Klopp has other plans. While he didn’t rule out the possibility of signing a defender, he admitted chances are very slim.

Many Liverpool fans have vented their frustration on Twitter after hearing Klopp’s comments, and one fan even claiming it is an ‘unambitious’ move from the club.

SL View: Liverpool likely to stick with their philosophy 

Liverpool are willing to sign a defender but they have strong criteria, as reported by James Pearce of The Athletic.

The Premier League champions are not willing to sign players just for the sake of it. Klopp would rather give chance and fail with young talents and sign an average player on a short-term deal who wouldn’t make a big difference to the squad.

Sven Botman has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, but senior figures at Liverpool have denied any interest in the player.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the FA Cup clash on Friday night at Villa Park.