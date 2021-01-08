Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp reveals January transfer plans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said yesterday that the Reds are ‘unlikely’ to sign a new defender in the January transfer window.

Popular football pundit Jamie Carragher said last week that Liverpool could struggle to retain their Premiership title if they fail to sign a new centre-back.





Klopp: "This club will always be very responsible with the things we do. If the world was in a normal place and then 3 senior CBs got injured, is that a situation when you would do something? Yes, usually. But it's not." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 7, 2021

Both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are long term absentees, while Joel Matip is injury prone.

Fabinho, a natural central defensive midfielder, has played at centre-back with great aplomb, while Klopp has kept faith in young academy talents like Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of top European centrebacks including Sergio Ramos, but Klopp has other plans. While he didn’t rule out the possibility of signing a defender, he admitted chances are very slim.

Many Liverpool fans have vented their frustration on Twitter after hearing Klopp’s comments, and one fan even claiming it is an ‘unambitious’ move from the club.

Very irresponsible and unambitious from the club. You have all your cbs injured and till don’t think it’s wise to get one. We’re never going anywhere with these useless owners. — And (@Virgvd4) January 7, 2021

might aswell throw the season in the bin then, can’t keep playing midfielders there and matip is as useful as a 3 legged horse — Taphouse🐺 (@MattTaphouse) January 7, 2021

I hope VVD is ahead of schedule because we can't keep playing without any senior CB'S doing that would give city a massive advantage on us especially now they're picking up some momentum — JC.in.ni (@JohnCur97894110) January 7, 2021

I will support every decision to the hilt but this is starting to look a little silly 😣 — Dan Davies (@Dan_Davies14) January 7, 2021

We don’t buy we won’t win nothing. Problem we have is fab moving to CB. He was brilliant at DM and was like a rock. Won the ball high up and start attacks quick. Protected the CBs. We haven’t got that now. — Nick Carter* (@nickcarter8) January 7, 2021

I don’t understand why we wouldn’t get a CB even on a short term loan makes no sense — Mickey Salaman (@IgorSalamanLFC) January 7, 2021

What do some fans want. Let’s go break the bank for a CB. Then when all back from injuries we will have too many, less chance for youth and higher wage bill with no incoming funds at moment. There is a bigger picture than just this season. Yes it’s frustrating but it’s way is. — Darren Wigley (@WillieWigley) January 7, 2021

SL View: Liverpool likely to stick with their philosophy

Liverpool are willing to sign a defender but they have strong criteria, as reported by James Pearce of The Athletic.

The Premier League champions are not willing to sign players just for the sake of it. Klopp would rather give chance and fail with young talents and sign an average player on a short-term deal who wouldn’t make a big difference to the squad.

Sven Botman has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, but senior figures at Liverpool have denied any interest in the player.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the FA Cup clash on Friday night at Villa Park.