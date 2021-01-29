Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp provides transfer plans

Liverpool returned to form against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night after rediscovering the cutting edge that was missing since the start of the year.

The Reds won 3-1 against Spurs in the Premier League last night and jumped into the top four. They face West Ham United on Sunday, and it promises to be a cracker.





David Moyes’s side have won six games in a row in all competitions and the Hammers are bubbling with confidence at the moment. They are fifth in the Premier League table, and Liverpool will have to be on top of their game to come away with all three points.

Ahead of the match, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joel Matip could still feature against the Hammers as his injury was not serious. However, Fabinho has been ruled out.

Jordan Henderson, the Reds’ skipper, could continue to play at the back, while either of Nathaniel Phillips or Rhys Williams is likely to feature if Matip fails to recover.

With Liverpool’s injury crisis deepening and the January transfer window closing on Monday, it seems the Reds have finally woken up from their slumber and have felt the need to sign a centre-back this month.

Klopp has admitted that the club are looking to sign a centre-back, adding he is not sure whether there is a suitable player available at the moment.

Klopp on signing a CB: "We will try. But there's nothing to say until something happens." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 29, 2021

Many Reds fans have taken to Twitter to share their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

I read somewhere apparently Madrid want a £46m – 50m *obligation* to buy put in if he goes on loan. — Nathan Baker (@nath_baker94) January 29, 2021

Our financial situation will be worse if we miss out on top 4 and progressing in champions league etc. Near sure also that Nike won’t be paying out as much if we don’t have champions league football too. — BelfastKopite196 (@BelfastKop196) January 29, 2021

@JamesPearceLFC the right player is ANY centre back better than Williams or Phillips… We cannot afford to be football snobs at the moment WE DO NOT HAVE A FIT SENIOR CENTRE BACK!!!! and I actually think Phillips played well last night. 📝 — Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Craig70614642) January 29, 2021

we don't need an 80 million pound player just someone capable — FPL SUPPORT (@support_fpl) January 29, 2021

The £80m reference was about Maguire, he's not asking for an 80m cb — Wayne 🌏 (@dirt_diver_) January 29, 2021

People not realizing that the £80m reference was a joke (clue : Harry Mcguire was bought for £80m). — Bjorn Byfield (@beagle__19) January 29, 2021

Did Klopp just take a dig at Maguire?😂😂😂😂 — MarcusGarvey (@nevawnt2college) January 29, 2021

That’s a dig at maguire😂 — charlie (@Ace_Charlie08) January 29, 2021

No ones asking for an £80m CB, just a decent CB who can ply football and allow our midfielders back into the middle — stricky (@strickyfootball) January 29, 2021

The last few days of the January window is going to be very interesting now, and Liverpool are expected to leave no stone unturned in their attempt to sign a top centre-back.