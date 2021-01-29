Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp provides transfer plans

John Blake
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool returned to form against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night after rediscovering the cutting edge that was missing since the start of the year.

The Reds won 3-1 against Spurs in the Premier League last night and jumped into the top four. They face West Ham United on Sunday, and it promises to be a cracker.


David Moyes’s side have won six games in a row in all competitions and the Hammers are bubbling with confidence at the moment. They are fifth in the Premier League table, and Liverpool will have to be on top of their game to come away with all three points.

Ahead of the match, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joel Matip could still feature against the Hammers as his injury was not serious. However, Fabinho has been ruled out.

Jordan Henderson, the Reds’ skipper, could continue to play at the back, while either of Nathaniel Phillips or Rhys Williams is likely to feature if Matip fails to recover.

With Liverpool’s injury crisis deepening and the January transfer window closing on Monday, it seems the Reds have finally woken up from their slumber and have felt the need to sign a centre-back this month.

Klopp has admitted that the club are looking to sign a centre-back, adding he is not sure whether there is a suitable player available at the moment.

Many Reds fans have taken to Twitter to share their reaction.

The last few days of the January window is going to be very interesting now, and Liverpool are expected to leave no stone unturned in their attempt to sign a top centre-back.