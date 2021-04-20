Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp comments on his future

By
Saikat
-
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he will not resign as manager of the club amid proposals regarding a breakaway European Super League.

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ have signed up to form a new closed shop competition which will effectively replace the Champions League.

The move has been heavily criticised by football fans all over the world. It is clear that club owners are motivated solely to generate more revenue, even at the cost of breaking the existing football ecosystem.

Klopp was fiercely against the formation of a Super League back in 2019, and he has not changed his stance a single bit.

Speculations were rife that Klopp could leave his role in protest to the actions of the club’s owners, but the Reds boss has made it clear that he will not resign.

Klopp, who guided Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years, has insisted that he will try to sort it somehow.

Many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction:

Liverpool fans had displayed banners outside Anfield on Monday in protest to the plans of the Fenway Sports Group.

Similar protests took place outside of Elland Road ahead of the 1-1 draw with Leeds United, as there are suggestions that Klopp and his team were left hung out to dry by his bosses.

In other news, check what Jamie Carragher had to say about ESL.