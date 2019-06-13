Liverpool fans react as Dejan Lovren is linked with Anfield exit with AC Milan reportedly keen

According to Sky Sports, Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren this summer.
The Croatia international has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield, with manager Jurgen Klopp selecting Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ahead of him.
The Reds have also been tipped to bring in another centre-back this summer as they look to further bolster their backline in order to challenge in all fronts going forward, and Lovren, who turns 30 next month could be on his way out, with Milan keen.
The former Southampton ace made just 18 appearances in all competitions last season due to injury and the superior forms of the aforementioned duo.
Liverpool fans won’t be heartbroken to see Lovren leave, though, but some of them are concerned that Mohamed Salah will greatly miss his best friend in the dressing room.
Here is how some Reds fans reacted to the news linking the Croatian with a summer exit:
Will this effect salah?
— 🏆🏆🏆LFC_Lewis🏆🏆🏆 (@LFCFan21675201) June 13, 2019
But what will @MoSalah do? pic.twitter.com/2KbjBEERvB
— kev (@kkredmac77) June 12, 2019
He's not well liked by many (unfairly so) but I don't see how we would even consider selling Dejan Lovren for £25m. As far as third/fourth-choice center-backs go, you'd struggle to find another who is a World Cup finalist and Champions League winner. #LFChttps://t.co/pZSKoQcLrd
— Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) June 13, 2019
Time to say goodbye? Dejan Lovren is coveting interest from AC Milan. Liverpool are willing to part with the centre back for 25M.
Will you be sad to see him go? Salah will need a new best mate in the locker room. #LFC #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/afxyWefSFF
— Sofive (@sofivefc) June 13, 2019
Mo would be devastated
— Me (@Graham72LFC) June 12, 2019
Mo’s happiness is worth more than 25m. We kept Moreno around for Coutinho, I think Salah has delivered more in less time. As a 4th option CB, unless he asks to leave, you can do much worse.
— meïr (@meirdotcom) June 12, 2019
Am I the only person that wants to keep #DejanLovren. I'd actually be really sad #LFC 😢
— Denise (@DeniseYNWAGGTTH) June 12, 2019
Most of #LFC fans are bit unfair on Dejan Lovren. Yes, he is error prone but who isn't? May be the errors look bit naive. Helped us reach #UCL 17-18 final, took his country to #WC Final. Except City & us would walk into the first XI of the other top 4 clubs any day. Respect🙏 pic.twitter.com/omd3uNLlwz
— Sumit Haldar (@Sumwitter) June 12, 2019
Selling Dejan Lovren is a bit stupid, unless he’s specifically asked for a move, in which case, you can make a case for doing right by him.
It’ll be hard to find a fourth choice CB as good as him for the money you’d likely get by selling him.
— Ste Hoare (@stehoare) June 12, 2019
Brilliant seems to be a cool guy but we’re up with the big boys again and he’s not up to it 👌 he moves on we move on everyone’s a winner
— stephenmullen (@stephenmullen67) June 12, 2019
If true and the price is right thank you Dejan and i wish you well.
— Tommy Hoban (@tomehoban) June 11, 2019
Since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2014 for £20 million – becoming the most expensive defender in the club’s history until Virgil van Dijk joined the club in 2018 – the former Dinamo Zagreb and Lyon star has established himself as a key player for the Reds, featuring in 121 league games and making 49 appearances across other competitions.
Lovren divides opinion among the Liverpool fanbase, largely due to his inconsistency, but he has proven to be a reliable player on his day and he will be greatly missed in the dressing room once he leaves.