Liverpool fans react as Dejan Lovren is linked with Anfield exit with AC Milan reportedly keen

13 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Sky Sports, Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren this summer.

The Croatia international has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield, with manager Jurgen Klopp selecting Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ahead of him.

The Reds have also been tipped to bring in another centre-back this summer as they look to further bolster their backline in order to challenge in all fronts going forward, and Lovren, who turns 30 next month could be on his way out, with Milan keen.

The former Southampton ace made just 18 appearances in all competitions last season due to injury and the superior forms of the aforementioned duo.

Liverpool fans won’t be heartbroken to see Lovren leave, though, but some of them are concerned that Mohamed Salah will greatly miss his best friend in the dressing room.

Here is how some Reds fans reacted to the news linking the Croatian with a summer exit:

Since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2014 for £20 million – becoming the most expensive defender in the club’s history until Virgil van Dijk joined the club in 2018 – the former Dinamo Zagreb and Lyon star has established himself as a key player for the Reds, featuring in 121 league games and making 49 appearances across other competitions.

Lovren divides opinion among the Liverpool fanbase, largely due to his inconsistency, but he has proven to be a reliable player on his day and he will be greatly missed in the dressing room once he leaves.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com