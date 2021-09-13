Liverpool fans raved about Trent Alexander-Arnold after his superb display against Leeds yesterday.

The 22-year-old Liverpool ace now has 35 Premier League assists to his name, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo has managed and in 64 fewer games!

Truly incredible numbers for a right-back.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp loves Trent and the Anfield faithful do as well.

TAA was on fire for the Reds yesterday afternoon at Elland Road.

Liverpool ripped Leeds apart and won the game comfortably 3-0 in the end.

The Merseyside outfit took the lead when Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock after 20 minutes, having been set up by Alexander-Arnold.

The England international, who earns £180k-a-week at Anfield (Spotrac), has received plenty of criticism lately.

His defending has been questionable at times but he really is a sight to behold when going forward.

Liverpool fans blown away by Trent Alexander-Arnold display vs Leeds

The 22-year-old Liverpudlian really does have it all. It is easy to forget just how young he still is.

Trent is a key figure in Klopp’s side. The way in which he bombs down the right-hand flank and doubles up with Salah means that Liverpool are almost impossible to defend against at times.

His quality on the ball and his final delivery give the Reds such potency from the wide right position.

And some Liverpool fans raved about Alexander-Arnold after his scintillating performance against Leeds yesterday afternoon:

Trent Alexander Arnold has 35 Premier League Assists. Best right back in the world playing in a league of his own. RT if you agree!✅#LFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/EE356C23sm — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) September 13, 2021

Most chances created in the Premier League this season: 20 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

19

18

17

16

15

14

13 – Jack Grealish, Mohamed Salah Mind the gap. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/J91CNcHIGJ — mυѕѕa (@mozyinho) September 12, 2021

With performances like we have seen of late, you can see exactly why Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only English Right Back ever to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or and other teams and their fans are so desperate to compare against him as the pinnacle/benchmark. #LFC #Trent — Jason McKell (@JasonMcKell26) September 12, 2021

Leeds fans singing to Trent Alexander-Arnold "you're just a sh*t Kyle Walker..", less than 5 minutes later he sets up Liverpool's goal. and Trent took that personally ❤ #LFC pic.twitter.com/fXfAshNF6p — Hrair V. Tanielian88🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Home_LFC1892) September 12, 2021

🎯Trent Alexander-Arnold has now provided more Premier League assists (35) than Cristiano Ronaldo (34). 🤐Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 64 fewer Premier League games. #FPL @LFC #YNWA @TrentAA pic.twitter.com/SKynXmYmWN — #FPL The Hated One 🇧🇬 (@FPLTheHatedOne) September 12, 2021

Trent Alexander the Great Arnold now with more assists in the premier league than Ronaldo having played 64 less games. Keep talking ..✊🏾#LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) September 12, 2021

Excellent half, so full of ideas and fluid going forward, sharpness at the top end of the pitch is the best it’s been for a while. Alexander-Arnold and Salah really thriving from the energy of the crowd, just got to take some of these chances and remain focused #lfc — Dan (@GhorbalDan) September 12, 2021