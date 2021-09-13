Liverpool fans blown away by Trent Alexander-Arnold display vs Leeds

Liverpool fans raved about Trent Alexander-Arnold after his superb display against Leeds yesterday.

The 22-year-old Liverpool ace now has 35 Premier League assists to his name, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo has managed and in 64 fewer games!

Truly incredible numbers for a right-back.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp loves Trent and the Anfield faithful do as well.

TAA was on fire for the Reds yesterday afternoon at Elland Road.

Liverpool ripped Leeds apart and won the game comfortably 3-0 in the end.

The Merseyside outfit took the lead when Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock after 20 minutes, having been set up by Alexander-Arnold.

The England international, who earns £180k-a-week at Anfield (Spotrac), has received plenty of criticism lately.

His defending has been questionable at times but he really is a sight to behold when going forward.

The 22-year-old Liverpudlian really does have it all. It is easy to forget just how young he still is.

Trent is a key figure in Klopp’s side. The way in which he bombs down the right-hand flank and doubles up with Salah means that Liverpool are almost impossible to defend against at times.

His quality on the ball and his final delivery give the Reds such potency from the wide right position.

