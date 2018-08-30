Liverpool face tough test at Leicester, Chelsea fancied to win again

Liverpool visit Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday for what is likely to be their toughest test of the season so far.
The Reds have won all three games to date without conceding a goal, although they were unimpressive against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
Leicester have bounced back from their opening day defeat at Manchester United with two victories and they will fancy their chances of toppling Jurgen Klopp’s side this weekend.
Liverpool won 3-2 in the corresponding fixture last season, but they had lost on their last three visits to the King Power Stadium prior to that result.
If the home side can keep Liverpool’s forwards quiet they are capable of picking up at least a point on Saturday.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Chelsea will bid to retain their 100% record when they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues will be out to avenge last season’s 3-0 home defeat against the Cherries and they are long odds-on favourites to do just that.
Everton can continue their unbeaten start to the campaign with a victory over Huddersfield Town. The Toffees did the double over the Yorkshire club last season.
Crystal Palace look a decent bet to win at home against Southampton, while the Brighton vs Fulham and West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers matches could tempt punters looking for draws this weekend.
Reigning champions Manchester City round off Saturday’s fixtures at home to Newcastle United and it’s difficult to imagine anything other than a victory for Pep Guardiola’s side in this one.
There are three matches on Sunday, with the highlight being Watford’s home clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
Both sides have won their opening three games this season, but Spurs are fancied to keep their run going at Vicarage Road.
Arsenal visit Cardiff City aiming to follow up last week’s victory over West Ham. The Gunners haven’t lost against Cardiff since 1961 and they should extend that record this weekend.
Sunday’s remaining fixture sees troubled Manchester United head to Turf Moor to face Burnley.
United were woeful at the back against Spurs last Monday, and manager Jose Mourinho will be desperate to see a much-improved performance against the Clarets.
With Burnley’s domestic form suffering due to their involvement in the Europa League, United can take full advantage and secure a much-needed victory.