Liverpool eyeing up summer move for Raphael Varane

Liverpool have made contact with Raphael Varane’s representatives if recent reports are to be believed.

The Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer of 2022 and Real Madrid have not agreed on an extension with him yet.





The Spanish club are thought to be under financial stress because of the Coronavirus pandemic and they could look to cash in on some of their players at the end of the season.

According to Diario Gol, Liverpool are looking at the French international because they have serious doubts about Virgil van Dijk’s recovery.

Apparently, the Premier League club are not sure whether the Dutchman will be able to recapture his best form following the knee injury and therefore they are looking to bring in another top-class centre half.

Apparently, the player has offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United as well.

SL View: Ideal partner for Van Dijk?

Varane has been one of the best defenders in the world in recent years and there is no doubt that the former World Cup winner would be a quality addition to Jurgen Klopp’s back four.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with a concrete offer at the end of this season. The Frenchman is only 27 and he has his best years ahead of him. Furthermore, he shouldn’t cost too much because of his contract situation as well.

Varane has the aerial prowess, technical ability and the pace to operate in Liverpool’s high-line and he should be able to make an immediate impact if he moves to Anfield.

Even if Van Dijk manages to regain his best form, Varane could partner him at the back. The likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are quite injury prone and the Reds could use someone more reliable in terms of availability.

