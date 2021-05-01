Liverpool expected to seal Ibrahima Konate transfer

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Liverpool for weeks now and Bild journalist Christian Falk believes that the deal is in the pipeline and the player’s agent is currently working hard to finalise the transfer.

The RB Leipzig defender is one of the most exciting young defenders around Europe right now and the 21-year-old could fix a major problem in Jurgen Klopp’s squad next season.





The Reds have been quite vulnerable defensively this season because of injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Klopp has had to field midfielders as makeshift centre-halves this season and the arrival of Konate will give him more options to work with.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke during the January transfer window and they have an option to make the move permanent this summer. Ideally, the Reds should look to sign two defenders this summer because the likes of Gomez and Matip have been unreliable in terms of fitness.

Konate has the potential to develop into a world-class player in future and he could be the ideal partner for van Dijk next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side can activate the Frenchman’s release clause in the coming weeks and finalise the transfer soon.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal step-up in Konate’s career this summer. He has already proven himself in the Bundesliga and he will be hoping to make his mark in English football now.

