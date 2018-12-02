Liverpool vs Everton confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool face Everton on Sunday aiming to maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League.
The Reds have won 10 and drawn three of their 13 league games this season, but they head into the match on the back of disappointing result in the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek to leave their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 in the balance.
Everton have been in great form in the league in recent weeks, losing just one of their last seven matches.
However, they are without a victory in their last 17 meetings with the Reds in all competitions, with their last success coming at Goodison Park back in 2010.
The home side are priced at 2/5 to win the game, with Everton on offer at 15/2 and the draw available at 15/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
How the Reds line up against the Blues. Three changes for #LIVEVE…
▪️ TAA, Fabinho and Shaqiri in
▪️ Henderson, Lovren and Milner out https://t.co/Y34kQ3ku4W
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 2 December 2018
🔵 | Team news! And Marco names an unchanged XI for his first Merseyside Derby. COYB! #DerbyDay pic.twitter.com/9xuscSKn5y
— Everton (@Everton) 2 December 2018